Christmas Pixel Title 10

Give your holiday videos a nostalgic twist with a playful retro OS title. This transparent overlay features pixel art windows, a festive cursor, and animated loading bars, complete with candy cane and snowflake motifs. Customize fonts, colors, and text, and drop in a vertical photo or clip inside the UI. Use it as a cheerful intro, promo, or chapter card to set a Christmas mood instantly. Fast to edit and designed for clarity, it pops on dark scenes while keeping your brand front and center.