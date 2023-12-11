Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Pixel Title 10 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Pixel Title 10

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Christmas
Retro
Software interface
Festive
18exports
rating
Give your holiday videos a nostalgic twist with a playful retro OS title. This transparent overlay features pixel art windows, a festive cursor, and animated loading bars, complete with candy cane and snowflake motifs. Customize fonts, colors, and text, and drop in a vertical photo or clip inside the UI. Use it as a cheerful intro, promo, or chapter card to set a Christmas mood instantly. Fast to edit and designed for clarity, it pops on dark scenes while keeping your brand front and center.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us