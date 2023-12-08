Christmas Pixel Title 2

Bring holiday cheer to your videos with a playful retro pixel title. This festive overlay features classic OS windows, a chunky pixel cursor, loading bars, and a bold Christmas/New Year headline. Drop in a photo or video to the media window and let the Y2K aesthetic do the magic. The transparent background makes it perfect over any footage or color. Ideal for intros, greetings, and seasonal promos seeking a nostalgic, digital vibe. Customize text, colors, and more to match your brand and share warm holiday wishes in style.