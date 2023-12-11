Christmas Pixel Title 5

Bring festive charm to your videos with a playful pixel art Christmas motion title. This retro OS window showcases a bold holiday greeting, complete with snowfall, Santa, and a reindeer companion. Use it as an intro, outro, or standalone greeting card. The transparent overlay makes it easy to place over footage, while editable text, colors, and fonts adapt to your brand. Ideal for social posts, YouTube, streams, or seasonal promos where a cozy, nostalgic feel meets clean, modern execution.