Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Dark Crowd Reveal - Original - Poster image

Dark Crowd Reveal

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Futuristic
9exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a cinematic logo reveal set in a moody, futuristic crowd. Polished metallic figures, a sweeping light bar, and rich depth-of-field create a sleek, high-end atmosphere. Smooth camera drift and a tasteful rack-focus guide the eye to your centered mark for a powerful finish. Perfect as a bold intro or outro, this 3D motion graphics template pairs an elegant, dark palette with luminous highlights for maximum impact. Easily replace the logo, tweak background color, and add your soundtrack to craft a distinctive, modern identity piece.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us