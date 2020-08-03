Real Estate Instagram Stories 1
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 images · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Design a modern vertical story in minutes. This clean, minimal template pairs bold headlines with a central media band, a circular highlight badge, and a readable info card. Smooth, fluid transitions keep focus on your message while multiple image slots create a polished slideshow feel. Fine-tune brand colors, fonts, and call-to-action cues for any campaign. Ideal for promos, teasers, and mobile-first ads where clarity and speed matter. Customize text and images, render, and share your story-ready video across social platforms.
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