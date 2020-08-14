Real Estate Instagram Stories 10

Design a clean, modern story video that puts your visuals and message front and center. This vertical slideshow pairs a bold gradient backdrop with a flowing wave divider, large headlines, a supporting subtitle, descriptive copy, and a dedicated logo area. Swap in your images, update the text, and tweak the colors to match your brand. Smooth, elegant motion keeps viewers engaged without overpowering your content. Perfect for product highlights, listings, announcements, and quick promos across social platforms.