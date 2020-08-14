Real Estate Instagram Stories 11

Designed for vertical story placements, this sleek promo slideshow pairs bold, centered headlines with smooth split-screen image panels. Clean, minimal styling and elegant geometric masks keep focus on your message while subtle motion guides the eye to a clear call to action. Swap in your images, edit the headline, supporting copy and website, and adjust brand colors and fonts in seconds. Perfect for product highlights, property teasers, service ads and corporate updates. The calm pace and polished transitions make your content feel premium and concise, ready to publish anywhere.