Real Estate Instagram Stories 7
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
340exports
Make your story stand out with a clean, geometric promo slideshow. This vertical 9:16 design combines bold titles, smooth transitions, and polygonal frames to spotlight your visuals. Customize text, colors, and images to match your brand and quickly craft attention-grabbing Stories for any product, service, or announcement. Minimal yet striking, it’s ideal for social ads, highlights, and quick updates when you need modern motion graphics without complexity.
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