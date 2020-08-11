Real Estate Instagram Stories 8

Elevate your vertical promos with a clean, elegant Instagram Story video. This minimal design blends curved wave panels, a prominent headline, and a two-column details area with a circular profile image. Seamless transitions guide viewers through multiple images while keeping your message front and center. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and style. Ideal for products, services, listings, and announcements, this 9:16 story template delivers a polished look that’s ready for social ads or organic stories.