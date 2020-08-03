Real Estate Instagram Stories 4

Showcase your brand in a sleek vertical story promo. This template blends smooth circular wipes, sliding panels, and clear hierarchy for headlines, body copy, website line, and a logo badge. Swap in multiple images to build a concise slideshow narrative, and fine-tune brand colors and fonts for a refined, corporate-ready look. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and short social ads where clarity and elegance matter. Customize in minutes and deliver polished, mobile-first content that highlights your message and visuals with minimal, geometric style and fluid motion.