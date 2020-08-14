Real Estate Instagram Stories 9

Create eye-catching vertical promos with a clean, modern story template. This minimal slideshow features smooth diagonal panels, bold headlines, and a customizable CTA bar to spotlight your message. Swap in your images, edit multiple text fields, and fine-tune gradients and colors for an on-brand look. Seamless transitions and refined typography keep attention where it matters—your offer. Perfect for social stories and vertical ads, it’s fast to customize and easy to reuse for multiple campaigns.