Real Estate Instagram Stories 6

Create a sleek vertical story that sells. This minimal promo showcases your images in a bold circular frame, pairs them with a clear headline, subheadline, and an always-on CTA, and highlights pricing with a standout badge. Designed for e-commerce and quick product spotlights, it uses smooth, seamless transitions and modern typography to keep attention on what matters. Customize colors, fonts, logo, text, and swap in your own images for an on-brand story that fits any industry. Perfect for Instagram, TikTok, and Reels placements.