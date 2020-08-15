Real Estate Instagram Stories 15

Design a polished Instagram Story promo in minutes. This vertical template blends smooth sliding panels with clean, modern typography and an optional CTA arrow. Drop in your logo, swap images, edit headlines and supporting copy, then fine‑tune brand colors and fonts. The minimal, elegant layout keeps focus on your message while subtle motion adds sophistication. Perfect for products, services, listings, events and more. Build attention-grabbing stories that look professional and on-brand—no design skills required.