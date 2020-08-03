Real Estate Instagram Stories 2

Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal Instagram Story promo. This vertical slideshow uses a modern grid of image panels and clear typography to showcase highlights beautifully. Customize multiple images, edit the headline and supporting lines, and adjust brand colors and fonts in seconds. Smooth, staggered motion gives your visuals a polished, professional feel while keeping attention on the content. Ideal for promoting listings, products, services, announcements, or features across social media. Fast to edit, easy to brand, and designed to convert—this template helps you publish eye‑catching stories quickly.