Real Estate Instagram Stories 5

Make your message stand out with a clean, vertical promo story built for social media. This minimal, elegant slideshow features smooth abstract waves, a logo spot, multiple headline lines and a footer for a call-to-action. Showcase a sequence of images with fluid transitions and a modern flat design look. Customize colors, fonts and text to match your brand in minutes. Ideal for quick product highlights, service teasers, or announcements, this 9:16 story format keeps attention on your visuals while providing clear space for your key message.