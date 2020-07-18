Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Makeup Story - Original - Poster image

Elegant Makeup Story

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Flat design
Promo
Circle shape
Bold
201exports
rating
Design a polished vertical story that spotlights your message with bold typography, circular image masks, and smooth, abstract wave shapes. This modern, flat design is ideal for quick promos, product highlights, and social ads. Two image placeholders and three text fields keep the focus on your content while a vibrant palette ensures strong impact on any feed. With fluid motion and clean geometry, it’s crafted to grab attention instantly and stay legible on mobile. Customize colors, fonts, images, and copy to match your brand and launch a standout story in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us