Elegant Makeup Story

Design a polished vertical story that spotlights your message with bold typography, circular image masks, and smooth, abstract wave shapes. This modern, flat design is ideal for quick promos, product highlights, and social ads. Two image placeholders and three text fields keep the focus on your content while a vibrant palette ensures strong impact on any feed. With fluid motion and clean geometry, it’s crafted to grab attention instantly and stay legible on mobile. Customize colors, fonts, images, and copy to match your brand and launch a standout story in minutes.