Fire intro
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Rough Cut Titles 1 - Original - Poster image

Rough Cut Titles 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Brutalist
Bold
Paper
Parchment
7exports
rating
Make a statement with a bold, brutalist motion title. This design pairs oversized, gritty typography with an editorial layout and a tactile paper texture. A strong two‑column composition spotlights your headline while a circular graphic area lets you add supporting imagery. Kinetic typography, staggered reveals, and punchy slides create a confident, energetic pace. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and use it as an opener, title card, or promo punch‑in. Perfect when you need a striking, design‑driven title that commands attention and sets the tone for your content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us