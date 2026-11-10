Rough Cut Titles 1

Make a statement with a bold, brutalist motion title. This design pairs oversized, gritty typography with an editorial layout and a tactile paper texture. A strong two‑column composition spotlights your headline while a circular graphic area lets you add supporting imagery. Kinetic typography, staggered reveals, and punchy slides create a confident, energetic pace. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and use it as an opener, title card, or promo punch‑in. Perfect when you need a striking, design‑driven title that commands attention and sets the tone for your content.