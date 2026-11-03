Rough Cut Titles 13

Command attention with a bold, brutalist motion title. Oversized, distressed typography leads the scene, set against a tactile paper backdrop with restrained graphic accents. A ringed circular element adds a strong geometric anchor while staggered, energetic text builds keep the pacing sharp. With a tritone palette and asymmetric two‑column layout, this design is perfect for intros, announcements, chapters, and editorial statements where words must lead. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand and deliver a standout headline moment across social, promo edits, or presentations.