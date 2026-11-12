Rough Cut Titles 4

Make a statement with a bold, brutalist motion title. This type‑driven design pairs oversized headlines with distressed paper textures, film grain, and scratches for a gritty editorial look. A strong duotone palette and asymmetric two‑column layout keep messages clear and impactful. Staggered text builds with clean fades and subtle panel wipes, while gentle background drift adds depth. Easily customize fonts, colors, and an optional background image to match your brand. Perfect for chapter openers, trailers, and culture pieces that demand attention.