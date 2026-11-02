Rough Cut Titles 5

Make a statement with a bold brutalist motion title. This design pairs oversized typography with an editorial layout, tactile paper texture, and a striking geometric accent. Clean, neutral pacing keeps your message readable and versatile for brand openers, chapter cards, and interstitials. Customize headline, supporting lines, fonts, and colors to match your identity while preserving the raw, print-inspired vibe. Kinetic typography and staggered builds guide attention, and the asymmetric composition adds modern edge. Perfect for design-forward promos, presentations, and content that needs a powerful, minimalist voice.