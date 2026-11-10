Rough Cut Titles 12
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Make a statement with a bold, neo‑brutalist motion title. This template pairs oversized typography with a gritty paper texture, a dynamic diagonal arrow, and sharp geometric accents. Snappy slide‑ins and staggered builds deliver an energetic opener for quotes, announcements, and intros. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand while keeping the clean, impactful, poster‑like aesthetic. Perfect for attention‑grabbing headlines across social, editorial, and corporate content.
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