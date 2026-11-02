Rough Cut Titles 3

Make a statement with a bold brutalist motion title. This design pairs oversized typography with a detailed globe in a clean two‑column layout. A warm paper texture, subtle scratches, and editorial grid cues deliver a premium, design‑forward look, while a soft red abstract wave adds motion and contrast. Customize headline, supporting text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Kinetic typography and restrained animation keep attention on your message—perfect for chapter cards, section headers, and creative campaigns across editorial, design, and tech content.