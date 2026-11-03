Rough Cut Titles 7

Make a statement with a bold, brutalist motion title. This single‑scene design features oversized typography, gritty poster textures, and a dramatic planetary accent arranged in a clean two‑column layout. Text builds with staggered slide‑ins and soft fades for a confident yet restrained rhythm. Perfect for intros, announcements, or section headers, it keeps your message unmistakable across feeds and formats. Easily customize headline and subtitle, switch colors to match brand guidelines, and choose fonts to dial in your voice—from austere to premium. Deliver clear impact in seconds with a refined, editorial aesthetic that commands attention.