Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Rough Cut Titles 7 - Original - Poster image

Rough Cut Titles 7

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Brutalist
Bold
Intro
Planet
6exports
rating
Make a statement with a bold, brutalist motion title. This single‑scene design features oversized typography, gritty poster textures, and a dramatic planetary accent arranged in a clean two‑column layout. Text builds with staggered slide‑ins and soft fades for a confident yet restrained rhythm. Perfect for intros, announcements, or section headers, it keeps your message unmistakable across feeds and formats. Easily customize headline and subtitle, switch colors to match brand guidelines, and choose fonts to dial in your voice—from austere to premium. Deliver clear impact in seconds with a refined, editorial aesthetic that commands attention.
mhakmal07 profile image
mhakmal07
Edit
Similar templates
Best of mhakmal07
Vintage Pulse Slide 6
By bvp_pix
Edit
00:10
Vintage Pulse Slide 6 Original preset video
Slash & Sprint 5
By Qwadro
Edit
00:07
Slash & Sprint 5 Original preset video
Bold Title 16
By themediastock
Edit
4K
00:06
Bold Title 16 Original preset video
Boxed Bold Title 6
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Boxed Bold Title 6 Original preset video
Grunge Slide 4
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:10
Grunge Slide 4 Original preset video
Lightline Title 4
By ToresMotion
Edit
4K
00:07
Lightline Title 4 Original preset video
Text Block Animation 5
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:07
Text Block Animation 5 Original preset video
Pop Lower Thirds 9
By themediastock
Edit
00:08
Pop Lower Thirds 9 Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us