Rough Cut Titles 2

Make a statement with a bold brutalist motion title. This template pairs oversized typography with grunge textures, an energetic kinetic type build, and crisp panel wipes. The asymmetric two‑column layout balances a strong headline, concise supporting copy, and an image panel for instant impact. Customize headline and subtext, swap the image, and fine‑tune fonts, colors, and audio to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter bumpers, teasers, and announcements where clarity and attitude matter. If you need a modern, editorial vibe with grit and focus, this design delivers powerful readability and attention‑grabbing style.