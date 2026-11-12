Rough Cut Titles 8

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, brutalist motion title. Oversized typography, a rugged paper texture, and a right‑side media panel create a clean two‑column layout. Diagonal wipes and kinetic type build the scene with confident motion, while a tritone palette keeps the look sharp and brandable. Customize headline and supporting text, swap the image, and tune fonts and colors to match your identity. Perfect as a section opener or concise intro when you need strong hierarchy and editorial clarity.