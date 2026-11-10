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Rough Cut Titles 9 - Original - Poster image

Rough Cut Titles 9

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Brutalist
Bold
Kinetic typography
Intro
8exports
rating
Make a statement with Rough Cut Titles 9—a bold brutalist motion title built for clarity and impact. Oversized kinetic typography, a gritty paper texture, and a punchy red accent shape a striking two‑column layout with a tinted image panel. Perfect for intros, branding moments, campaign taglines, or chapter openers. Customize headline and supporting text, swap the image, and dial in fonts and colors to your style. The confident, editorial rhythm ensures your message lands fast and memorably across social, promos, and presentations.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us