Make a statement with Rough Cut Titles 9—a bold brutalist motion title built for clarity and impact. Oversized kinetic typography, a gritty paper texture, and a punchy red accent shape a striking two‑column layout with a tinted image panel. Perfect for intros, branding moments, campaign taglines, or chapter openers. Customize headline and supporting text, swap the image, and dial in fonts and colors to your style. The confident, editorial rhythm ensures your message lands fast and memorably across social, promos, and presentations.