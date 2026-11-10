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Rough Cut Titles 15 - Original - Poster image

Rough Cut Titles 15

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Brutalist
Bold
Paper
Circle shape
8exports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with a bold Brutalist motion title. This template pairs oversized typography, a striking circular accent, and a two‑column layout on tactile paper textures for a premium editorial feel. An organic ink reveal, staggered sequencing, and smooth slide‑ins build the scene with clarity. Customize fonts, colors, and the right‑side media panel to match your brand, then add your own soundtrack. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and headlines that demand attention.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us