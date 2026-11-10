Rough Cut Titles 15

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold Brutalist motion title. This template pairs oversized typography, a striking circular accent, and a two‑column layout on tactile paper textures for a premium editorial feel. An organic ink reveal, staggered sequencing, and smooth slide‑ins build the scene with clarity. Customize fonts, colors, and the right‑side media panel to match your brand, then add your own soundtrack. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and headlines that demand attention.