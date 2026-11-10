Rough Cut Titles 10

Make a statement with a bold Brutalist motion title. Oversized typography, a tactile aged‑paper backdrop, and gritty paint accents deliver editorial punch in a clean two‑column layout. Customize colors, swap the image on the right, and add a subtitle or supporting copy. Confident slide‑ins and staggered reveals keep messaging crisp and readable. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and brand callouts where clarity and impact matter.