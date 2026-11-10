Rough Cut Titles 10
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
9exports
Make a statement with a bold Brutalist motion title. Oversized typography, a tactile aged‑paper backdrop, and gritty paint accents deliver editorial punch in a clean two‑column layout. Customize colors, swap the image on the right, and add a subtitle or supporting copy. Confident slide‑ins and staggered reveals keep messaging crisp and readable. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and brand callouts where clarity and impact matter.
Pack (15)
Similar templates
Best of mhakmal07