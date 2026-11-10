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Rough Cut Titles 10 - Original - Poster image

Rough Cut Titles 10

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Brutalist
Bold
Paper
Parchment
9exports
rating
Make a statement with a bold Brutalist motion title. Oversized typography, a tactile aged‑paper backdrop, and gritty paint accents deliver editorial punch in a clean two‑column layout. Customize colors, swap the image on the right, and add a subtitle or supporting copy. Confident slide‑ins and staggered reveals keep messaging crisp and readable. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and brand callouts where clarity and impact matter.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us