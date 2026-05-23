Frame & Focus 3 - Square

Promote your next fashion sale with a clean, modern promo built for social feeds and stories. This minimal, monochrome square design features a bold headline, brand line, date range, and a strong call-to-action, plus a central product image framed by elegant card-stack panels and dotted grid accents. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and the hero image to match your brand. Smooth slide-in motion and editorial typography keep attention on your offer. Perfect for e‑commerce drops, limited-time deals, and boutique campaigns across platforms.