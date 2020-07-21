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School Yearbook - Original - Poster image

School Yearbook

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 11 images · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photo album
Scrapbook
Book
Education
9.5Kexports
rating
Bring your school memories to life with a polished yearbook-style slideshow. This 3D album unfolds across a cozy desk scene, combining photorealistic paper textures, bordered photo prints and smooth page-turn transitions. Add images, headlines, descriptions and your logo to present highlights, events and achievements with clarity. Adjustable colors and accents help match your branding. Gentle camera drift, staggered panels and seamless motion keep the story flowing. Ideal for classes, clubs and graduation recaps, this education-focused template makes sharing a full year of moments feel effortless and memorable.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us