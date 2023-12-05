Social Title 10

Add clean, modern captions to any video with this versatile motion title. The transparent overlay lower third features bold typography, flat design panels, and vibrant colors you can customize. Tweak fonts, sizes, spacing, and hues to match your brand, then drop it over posts, stories, vlogs, or YouTube edits. The smooth line-wipe reveal and slide animation keep attention on your message while staying minimal and stylish. Perfect for creators who want fast, professional titles without clutter.