Social Title 11
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
121exports
Add punchy, modern titles to your videos with this clean motion title overlay. The transparent background drops over any footage, while bold, slide-in banners highlight your words for instant impact. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and social content. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, vlogs, and stories, this minimal 2D design keeps attention on your message and looks great across platforms. No plugins required—just edit the text and go.
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