Social Title 6
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
209exports
Create sleek, modern social-media titles in seconds. This minimal, bold motion title overlays seamlessly on your footage thanks to a transparent background. A smooth sliding panel and line wipe introduce your headline with a clear subtitle underneath. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and export a clean, professional look for posts, reels, or vlogs. Perfect for quick intros, callouts, or section headers when you need impact without clutter.
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