Social Title 3

Create clean, modern titles that pop. This transparent motion title overlays your footage with a bold, minimal banner and smooth slide-in animation. Customize the headline, fonts, sizes, spacing and colors to match your brand or channel. The flat, duotone look and centered layout make it perfect for social videos, vlogs, promos and more. Easy to use with no plugins required—drop it over footage and go. Ideal for quick chapter openers, callouts and attention-grabbing statements across platforms.