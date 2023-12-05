Social Title 12
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
190exports
Make your message stand out with a clean, bold motion title designed for social media, vlogs, and video intros. This transparent overlay pairs strong typography with a sleek highlight bar for instant emphasis. Easily customize headline and subtitle, adjust fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to fit your brand. The smooth slide and fade animations keep attention on your words without distraction. Ideal for quick announcements, chapter openers, or punchy captions in any edit.
Pack (12)
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