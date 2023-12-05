Social Title 9

Make your message pop with a clean, modern motion title designed for social videos and vlogs. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a sliding banner, and an animated underline for maximum impact. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for intros, callouts, or chapter cards across any edit. No plugins needed—just drop into your timeline, type your text, and export a crisp, high-contrast title that grabs attention on any platform.