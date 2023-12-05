Social Title 4

Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This transparent title block drops cleanly over any footage, perfect for intros, chapter cards, vlogs, and social posts. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand in moments. Smooth, staggered slide-ins ensure readability while flat color banners highlight each line. No plugins required—just edit and export. Ideal for YouTube, promos, and content creators who want modern, high-impact typography without the clutter.