Social Title 8

Make your message pop with a bold, minimal motion title designed for social media. This transparent overlay features energetic slide-in panels that frame your headlines with impact. Customize text, fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Use it as a lower third, quick intro, or outro to punctuate your video posts and vlogs. Clean, modern, and easy to edit—no plugins required. Deliver crisp, readable titles that stand out on any background and drive attention to your call to action.