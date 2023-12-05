Social Title 2
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
264exports
Make your message stand out with a clean, modern motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a stylish accent bar, and smooth staggered animations. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Use it as a lower third or a striking headline for social media, video posts, or vlogs. The minimal design keeps focus on your words while staying versatile for any edit. No plugins required—just drop it in and go.
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