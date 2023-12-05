Social Title 7

Make your message pop with a bold motion title overlay that’s perfect for social media videos, intros, and content highlights. This clean, minimal design uses saturated color panels, crisp typography, and punchy slide-in timing to grab attention instantly. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and add a compact CTA label for quick calls to action. With a transparent background, it layers seamlessly over any footage or imagery, delivering professional results in seconds—no plugins required.