Hauntbound

Bring your brand to life from the shadows with a ghostly logo reveal. This atmospheric horror template wraps your mark in drifting smoke and spectral glow, unveiling it with eerie, mysterious motion. Ideal for Halloween promos, horror channels, spooky streams, and thriller branding, it works perfectly as an intro or outro. Customize colors and logo styling for a haunting signature that fits your identity. With slow, fluid animation and a neon-green aura over deep shadows, your reveal will captivate viewers and set the tone for chilling content.