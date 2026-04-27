Brushbar Lower 1

Add personality to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn lower third. This transparent overlay features a torn paper strip with animated scribble accents and a bold underline to highlight your role or title. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors for the strip, text, and strokes to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, livestreams, and YouTube content, it drops seamlessly over footage and keeps your message clear and stylish. Update the name and subtitle in seconds and get a polished, modern look that stands out without distracting from your content.