Brushbar Lower 10

Give names and titles real character with a hand‑painted lower third. This transparent overlay builds in with bold brush strokes, playful doodle accents, and clean underlines to highlight your subtitle. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand or project. Perfect for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and documentaries, it sits neatly over footage without blocking the action. The quick paint reveal makes entries feel dynamic yet friendly, while the textured edges keep things organic and authentic. Add a distinctive, crafted identity to your on‑screen captions in seconds.