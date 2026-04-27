Brushbar Lower 2

Give your captions a hand-crafted edge with this brush-stroke lower third. A bold headline bar, clean subtitle, and a drawn arrow callout create instant focus without clutter. The transparent overlay works over any footage. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand or project. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, presentations, and social videos where clean identification and emphasis matter. Smooth paint-on reveals and underline accents deliver a stylish, minimal look that stands out while staying readable.