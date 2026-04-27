Brushbar Lower 4

Give your names and titles a stylish boost with this hand‑drawn lower third. A torn‑paper banner anchors bold, readable typography while playful scribbles, arrows, and underlines highlight key details. The transparent background makes it a clean overlay for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and documentaries. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and accent colors to match your brand or project. Smooth slide‑ins and write‑on accents add personality without distracting from your footage. Perfect for quick, professional name IDs and role labels that feel fresh, minimal, and modern.