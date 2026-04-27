Brushbar Lower 9

Give your videos personality with a playful, hand-drawn lower third. This transparent overlay combines bold typography with brush-stroke nameplates, a sketched arrow, and doodle accents to highlight names and roles with style. Easily customize both text lines, choose your fonts, and fine-tune colors to match any brand or project. The paint-reveal and write-on animations add motion that feels fresh and creative without distracting from your footage. Perfect for interviews, vlogs, tutorials, and creative content where clarity and character matter.