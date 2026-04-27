Brushbar Lower 5

Add a stylish, hand-painted caption to your videos with this clean lower third. Organic brush-stroke bars reveal your name and secondary line over a transparent background, making it perfect for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and documentaries. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and spacing to match your brand. The minimal design and neutral pacing keep attention on your message while the paint reveal adds character. Drop it over any footage for a professional, cohesive look in seconds.