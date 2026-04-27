Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
SketchTape Third 5 - Original - Poster image

Brushbar Lower 5

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
Hand-drawn
Paint
6exports
rating
Add a stylish, hand-painted caption to your videos with this clean lower third. Organic brush-stroke bars reveal your name and secondary line over a transparent background, making it perfect for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and documentaries. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and spacing to match your brand. The minimal design and neutral pacing keep attention on your message while the paint reveal adds character. Drop it over any footage for a professional, cohesive look in seconds.
ToresMotion profile image
ToresMotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion
Hand Drawn Brush Title 11
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Hand Drawn Brush Title 11 Title Design 1 theme video
Brushbox 6
By Atamotion
Edit
00:07
Brushbox 6 Original v2 theme video
Stroke Text Animation 6
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:05
Stroke Text Animation 6 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 7
By HannaDarling
Edit
60fps
00:06
Lower Thirds Scribble 7 Original theme video
Brushbox Title 5
By Atamotion
Edit
00:04
Brushbox Title 5 Two Lines theme video
Painted Title
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
00:06
Painted Title Original theme video
Lower Third Grunge 6
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Lower Third Grunge 6 Original theme video
Paintcard 3
By Atamotion
Edit
00:07
Paintcard 3 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us