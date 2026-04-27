Brushbar Lower 11

Give your videos a fresh, handcrafted identity with a playful lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold painted bar for your headline and a sketched oval that highlights your subtitle, complete with hand-drawn arrows. Customize fonts, colors, and copy in seconds to match any brand. Perfect for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, webinars, and social content, it’s a clean, minimal design that still stands out with vibrant, brush-stroke personality. Drop it over any footage and get crisp, readable titles that feel authentic and modern—ready to export fast for any platform.