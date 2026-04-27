Brushbar Lower 6

Make your on-screen IDs pop with a bold, hand-painted lower third. This transparent overlay features striking brush-stroke banners and clean, readable typography. Effortlessly customize two lines of text, adjust fonts, and fine-tune colors for perfect brand alignment. Smooth slide-in motion and minimal design keep attention on names and roles while adding creative flair. Ideal for interviews, webinars, livestreams, vlogs, and event content, this versatile lower third integrates seamlessly over any footage and elevates your production quality in seconds.