Brushbar Lower 8

Give your on-screen names and titles a lively, handcrafted edge with this transparent lower third. Animated scribbles and brush-stroke highlights add personality, while a clean, bold type layout keeps everything readable. Type-on text and draw-on lines make each reveal feel intentional and polished. Easily customize fonts, sizing, and accent colors to match your brand or project. Designed to sit over footage without distraction, it’s ideal for interviews, presentations, streams, reels, and social videos. Drop it in, tweak the settings, and elevate your captions with a modern, human touch.