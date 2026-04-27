Youtube intro for cooking channel
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SketchTape Third 8 - Original - Poster image

Brushbar Lower 8

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Hand-drawn
Brush strokes
Word highlight
Typewriter effect
6exports
rating
Give your on-screen names and titles a lively, handcrafted edge with this transparent lower third. Animated scribbles and brush-stroke highlights add personality, while a clean, bold type layout keeps everything readable. Type-on text and draw-on lines make each reveal feel intentional and polished. Easily customize fonts, sizing, and accent colors to match your brand or project. Designed to sit over footage without distraction, it’s ideal for interviews, presentations, streams, reels, and social videos. Drop it in, tweak the settings, and elevate your captions with a modern, human touch.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us